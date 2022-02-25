Man jailed for manslaughter of Belfast burglar
- Published
A man who stabbed a man to death when he broke into his home in east Belfast with another man has been handed an eight and a half year sentence.
David Matchett, 30, now of Upper Greenwell Street in Newtownards, will spend half of the term in prison.
Reece Leeman, 21, was stabbed six times during the incident in Kyle Street.
Matchett pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Craigavon Crown Court after he had initially been charged with murder.
The court had been told that Mr Leeman and a friend attempted to steal cannabis from Matchett on 15 March 2019.
When he opened his door to the two men, who had pulled their clothes up over their faces, Matchett was pinned to a wall while Leeman searched for the drugs.
The defendant then armed himself with a kitchen knife and stabbed Leeman.
Police said the victim was found collapsed with stab wounds in Connsbrook Drive and died in hospital from his injuries.
'Senseless loss of life'
On Friday, Judge Patrick Lynch QC said the defendant had experienced a "frightening and unjustifiable assault".
However, he added the court "cannot shy away from the fact that a young man who should have had his whole life to look forward to is now dead".
Mr Lynch explained the case showed "the dangers of wielding a knife" which can result in "tragic consequences".
The guilty plea for manslaughter was accepted by prosecutors, the judge said, because the defendant had been faced with a traumatic incident and had "intellectual limitations".
"The defendant did not form the necessary intent for murder," he told the court.
Following the sentencing, Police Service of Northern Ireland Det Insp McArthur said the attack was a "senseless loss of life".
"It's almost three years on and his family and friends are, understandably, still trying to come to terms with their loss," he said in a statement.
"I can only hope that today's sentencing sends out a clear message that we will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts."