Campaigners angry as trees felled in Lagan flood project
A tree planted by Belfast's first lady lord mayor on the banks of the River Lagan has been felled as part of a flood alleviation scheme.
It is one of several trees - including four mature trees - removed by the Department for Infrastructure for the Belfast Tidal Flood Alleviation Scheme.
The department said its aim was to protect 1,500 homes from flooding, but campaigners opposed the move.
The trees were located at Lockview, Stranmillis, in south Belfast.
The Department for Infrastructure said that a replacement tree would be planted close to this location and dedicated to Grace Bannister, who served as Lord Mayor in 1981.
In a statement, the Department for Infrastructure said it had "carefully considered expert advice about alternative routes and construction methodologies for a flood wall on this stretch of the Lagan".
It argued that the work was "necessary" to facilitate what it called a "critical project which will protect the lives and properties of people who live in the Stranmillis area from tidal flooding".
"Failure to remove these trees would lead to another year of increased flood risk for this community," the statement said.
The department said that where trees and shrubs had to be removed, similar species would be reinstated where possible and there would also be some compensatory planting.
"A replacement tree will be planted close to this location and dedicated to the former Lord Mayor Grace Bannister."
Campaigners and local residents opposed to the felling staged a vigil in an attempt to save the trees.
Last week, Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl tweeted that she had written to the department "to plead" that it would not remove the trees "until all other options have been explored".
"How this has been handled in terms of engagement with residents is atrocious," she said.