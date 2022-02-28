Ballybeen: Four charged over Dundonald death
Four people have been charged by police investigating both the death of a woman and a car crash in County Down in June 2021.
Officers had found a crashed and abandoned car on Comber Road near Dundonald. A 27-year-old later died at a house in Ballybeen.
A man, 26, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Two men, 32 and 33, and a woman, 45, are charged with offences including perverting the course of justice.
They are expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates' Court on 24 March.
A 32-year-old woman has been released pending a report to the public prosecution service.
At the time, Det Insp Snoddy said a black BMW was found on the Comber Road close to its junction with Hillhead Road at about 04:30 BST on 1 June.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service later informed police that they had treated a woman at Ardmore Avenue in Ballybeen.
However, she was subsequently pronounced dead.