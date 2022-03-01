DUP councillor William Walker suspended by party after arrest
A Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) councillor has been suspended by the party after being arrested on suspicion of child sexual grooming.
William Walker, who sits on Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, was arrested last week.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the 59-year-old was held on suspicion of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming.
He was later released on bail pending further inquiries.
Mr Walker has been a councillor for some time and also works in the office of DUP Strangford MP Jim Shannon.
Last week, the DUP told Belfast Live that the allegations against Mr Walker would be "expeditiously" examined by party officers.
In a statement on Tuesday, a party spokesman confirmed: "William Walker has been suspended from membership pending the outcome of the police investigation."