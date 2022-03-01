Energy bills: One-off £200 support payments set to begin
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
One-off £200 payments to help people in Northern Ireland struggling with rising energy costs will start being made next week.
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said the scheme would open from Thursday 10 March.
People who are eligible will not need to make an application.
They must have been in receipt of one or more of five qualifying benefits during the week beginning 13 December 2021.
The Department for Communities said the qualifying benefits were:
- Pension Credit
- Income Support
- Income-based Job Seekers' Allowance
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance
- Universal Credit
Payments will be issued automatically to individuals, rather than households.
The scheme had been agreed by the executive in January.
Ms Hargey said payments would be made to about 280,000 people who were "finding it harder to cope" because of soaring energy prices.
This scheme is separate to a previous emergency fund that opened earlier this year to help people needing help with fuel payments.
The department said that scheme has so far paid out more than £1m, with almost 11,000 people eligible for the support.