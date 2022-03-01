Ballysillan Road, Belfast: Small explosion 'caused by attempted ATM theft'
- Published
A small explosion in north Belfast in the early hours of Tuesday is understood to have been caused by the attempted theft of a cash machine.
The Ballysillan Road is closed between Silverstream Gardens and Oldpark Road, due to what police have said is an "ongoing incident".
Councillor Dale Pankhurst said he had spoken to police about the incident.
He said they believe "there was an attempted ATM theft on the Ballysillan Road resulting in a mini explosion".
Mr Pankhurst added: "Those responsible then made off towards Ballysillan playing fields."
The incident happened at 01:30 GMT.
Update regarding the ongoing Ballysillan Road incident. pic.twitter.com/BbYivr4wro— Cllr Dale Pankhurst 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@Dale_Pankhurst) March 1, 2022
BBC News NI's Catherine Morrison, who is at the scene, said people in the area reported hearing a loud bang during the night and it is believed a gas cannister was used.
The police have advised the public to avoid the area.
Motorists and pedestrians have been told to seek alternative routes and Translink have announced a number of diversions to its services.
#MET #11A #12C ❗ Ballysillan Road is closed between Oldpark Road and Bilston Road . ℹ️ Metro 11A will operate via Upper Crumlin Road to Ballysillan Park, Metro 12Cs will operate via Crumlin Road, Alliance Avenue to Cliftonville Road.— Translink (@Translink_NI) March 1, 2022
Metro 11A will now operate via the Upper Crumlin Road to Ballysillan Park and the Metro 12C will operate via Crumlin Road, Alliance Avenue to Cliftonville Road.