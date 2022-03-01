Ukraine conflict: Russian-linked ship in Belfast port limbo
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The status of a Russian-chartered tanker in Belfast harbour is unclear after the UK government said ports should refuse Russian-linked ships.
The Eduard Toll is owned by a US investment firm and registered in the Bahamas but is chartered by the Yamal Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) project in Russia.
It is currently docked at the Harland and Wolff shipyard.
The company said it was aware of the UK Department of Transport's request.
On Monday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps wrote to UK ports saying in "current circumstances" it was not appropriate for Russian vessels to continue to enter UK ports.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has now entered its fifth day.
The country is already subject to a number of sanctions.
The letter defined Russian vessels as any ship "owned, controlled, chartered or operated by any person connected with Russia".
He said his department would seek to support UK ports in identifying ships which fall within this scope.
Today I've written to all UK ports asking them not to provide access to any Russian flagged, registered, owned, controlled, chartered or operated vessels.— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 28, 2022
Given Putin's action in #Ukraine I've made clear these vessels are NOT welcome here with prohibiting legislation to follow. pic.twitter.com/5pKzfvcbGi
It is not clear if the Eduard Toll fits the definition, nor if it would be subject to any action as it arrived before the ban was announced.
Harland and Wolff said: "We are aware of a request issued by the Department for Transport instructing UK ports not to provide access to any ship which is owned or controlled by any person connected with Russia, flying the Russian flag or registered in Russia.
"Harland and Wolff has a long tradition of working with UK Government and will continue to support the UK Government's position".
The BBC has contacted the ship's owner and Department of Transport for comment.