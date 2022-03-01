Gerard Lagan goes on trial over Belfast double murders
- Published
A man has gone on trial accused of arranging the murders of two people who were killed in Belfast almost 15 years ago.
Gerard Lagan, 43, with an address at Rathleen Close in Tallaght, Dublin, denies the murders of Edward Burns and Joseph Jones.
Their bodies were found in separate locations in Belfast on the morning of 12 March 2007.
Mr Lagan was extradited from the Republic of Ireland to face trial.
On Tuesday Belfast Crown Court, sitting in Antrim, heard that Mr Burns, who was 36, was shot in the head from close range.
His body was found in a car park near a GAA ground at Bog Meadows off the Falls Road in west Belfast.
Mr Jones, who was 38, was found in an alleyway in Ardoyne in north Belfast three hours later.
He had been beaten to death with a spade
Prosecutors argue that Mr Lagan, originally from Butler Walk in north Belfast, was in contact with the victims by mobile phone a short time before they were killed.
A prosecution barrister told the court that analysis of a phone number which he said could be attributed to Mr Lagan placed the defendant close to each of the murder scenes and with the movements of a car allegedly linked to the deaths.
The trial, which is being held without a jury and is expected to last for up to a month, continues.