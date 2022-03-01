Edward Meenan trial: Sean Rodgers admits attacking victim
- Published
A man accused of murdering Edward Meenan in Londonderry in November 2018 has admitted in court that he was involved in the attack on him.
Sean Rodgers, 34, of no fixed abode, is one of two men standing trial for the murder of Mr Meenan.
The 52-year-old was stabbed more than 50 times in the garden of a house in Creggan Street.
Mr Rodgers denied that he used any weapons or stabbed Mr Meenan during the attack and denies murdering him.
On Tuesday at Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, he admitted he had lied to police in an attempt to avoid going to prison, by saying he had been upstairs sleeping in the house.
He told the court he wanted to "come clean and tell the truth" about his involvement to give "closure" to Mr Meenan's family.
During his evidence, Mr Rodgers said he had been drinking in the company of Derek Creswell, 29, of King's Lane in Ballykelly, and another woman before they went back to the woman's house in Creggan Street.
Mr Rodgers said the woman was not present in the house that evening and they were joined by a third man, his co-accused, Ryan Walters, who is 22 and from Station Park in Crossgar.
Mr Walters also denies murdering Mr Meenan.
Mr Rodgers said the trio were drinking when two masked men came to the back door in the early hours of 25 November, an event which caught them "off guard".
Mr Rodgers said he tried to leave the house by the back door and was punched in the eye as he began to fight with his hands.
When asked who he was fighting, Mr Rodgers replied that it was "the person I now know as Edward Meenan".
He added that as he fought with Mr Meenan, Creswell and Mr Walters began to attack the second masked man, Billy McConnell.
When Mr McConnell left the scene, Mr Rodgers said both Creswell and Mr Walters joined his fight against Mr Meenan.
'Self-defence'
Mr Rodgers told the court the incident "scared the life out of us", but he did not know who had stabbed Mr Meenan, whose body was later found to have been stripped of clothing.
"Whenever he was getting dragged, his clothes started coming off, his jeans," Rodgers told the court.
"Then them ones started taking his clothes off... and putting them into a bag."
Mr Rodgers said "everybody was panicking" as they thought the house was being attacked by the IRA.
"That area is where stuff like that happens," he added.
The defendant told the trial it was only when his balaclava was removed that the men realised it was Mr Meenan, who Mr Rodgers said he had known and had "got on well with".
The court also heard that Mr Rodgers went with Creswell and Mr Walters to his own mother's house to burn clothing.
He told the judge: "I'm really sorry, your honour, for the victim's family.
"I'm really, really sorry this happened. I do feel for the family. I knew him well myself too.
"I was fighting for self-defence. I didn't mean to kill anyone, I really didn't."
Both Mr Rodgers and Mr Walters deny murdering Mr Meenan and wounding Mr McConnell.
During the trial, Creswell changed his plea to admit to both charges and will be sentenced at the end of the trial.
The trial continues.