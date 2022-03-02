Edward Meenan trial: Man accused of murder blames co-defendant
- Published
A man on trial for the murder of Edward Meenan in Londonderry in November 2018 has blamed his co-accused for the fatal stabbing.
Mr Meenan, who was 52, was stabbed 42 times in the garden of a house in Creggan Street.
Ryan Walters, 22, from Station Park in Crossgar, said he was a bystander during the incident.
He blamed the murder on Sean Rodgers, 34, of Seamus Ruddy House in Derry.
In court on Tuesday, Mr Rodgers admitted he was involved in an attack on Mr Meenan, but denied murder and said he did not know who stabbed the victim.
The trial at Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, has been told the men were drinking at the house in Creggan Street when Mr Meenan and a second man, Billy McConnell, approached the back door wearing balaclavas.
Mr Rodgers said he believed they were from the IRA.
'Didn't want to watch'
In court on Wednesday, Mr Walters said he may have lied about his role in the incident in the past but was now telling the truth.
He denied murdering Mr Meenan and also denied assaulting Mr McConnell and said he went inside during the incident as he "didn't want to watch someone being stabbed".
Mr Meenan's body was found stripped in an alleyway off Creggan Street on the morning of 25 November 2018.
A third man, Derek Creswell, 29, of Kings Lane in Ballykelly, has previously pleaded guilty to murdering Mr Meenan and assaulting Mr McConnell.