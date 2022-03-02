Abortion protest exclusion zone law moves forward
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
Plans to create exclusion zones banning anti-abortion protests have been progressed at Stormont after receiving the backing of assembly members.
Protests and demonstrations would not be allowed within the zones outside sexual health centres.
Green Party leader Clare Bailey says the bill she has brought forward aims to protect staff and women accessing services.
It will now be considered again by assembly members (MLAs) on 14 March.
In a debate in the assembly earlier on Wednesday, MLAs discussed a series of amendments to the bill.
The planned legislation was backed by Sinn Féin, the Alliance party, the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP).
The bill was opposed by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV).
Critics of the bill said there had been insufficient time to consider the ramifications of what was being planned.
However, Ms Bailey said the bill was first suggested back in 2016 and insisted there had been enough time to consider what was proposed.
Those who support the bill hope it can receive Royal assent in the weeks ahead before the dissolution of the assembly.
An election is scheduled for 5 May.
Ms Bailey said the current law did not work and it was "critical" fresh legislation was brought in.
The South Belfast assembly member said in the past she had been "spat on" and "splashed with holy water" outside premises where protestors had gathered.
Her opponents say the bill is "draconian" and unnecessary.
If the private member's bill finally becomes law it will be the first legislation of its kind in the United Kingdom.
Laws allowing for the provision of abortion services in Northern Ireland took effect in March 2020, after they were drawn up by Westminster.
Following a public consultation, the government decided not to include powers to establish exclusion zones but said it would keep the matter "under review".
Ms Bailey's bill would put the onus on Stormont's Department of Health to establish "safe access" zones outside premises providing abortion services.