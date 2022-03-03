Period poverty: Stormont department takes up legislation bid
By Tori Watson
BBC News NI
- Published
The Department for Communities will take responsibility for legislation that aims to make period products freely available.
The Period Products Bill was proposed by the SDLP's Pat Catney.
But the executive had not nominated a department to take ownership of the bill before it collapsed following Paul Givan's resignation as first minister.
The Democratic Unionist Party politician quit in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Mr Catney had initially asked the Department of Health to take responsibility.
But the Department of Health said that while "supporting the general direction" of the bill, the matter "falls outside of the scope" of its remit.
'Important step'
In a statement, the Department for Communities said its minister, Deirdre Hargey, had agreed to take the lead on the Period Products (Free Provision) Bill "given the importance of this issue".
"This is an important step in the right direction towards free period products," it added.
"Minister Hargey will work to ensure this important piece of legislation is completed in this mandate."
If it becomes law, the bill will place a duty on the Department for Communities to make period products available to those who need them.
It would also mean the department would have to specify public buildings where products could be accessed, but mandates that healthcare and educational settings would be included.
Assembly members (MLAs) are due to debate amendments to the private member's bill next week.
The timeframe for the bill to complete all remaining stages at Stormont will be tight as the assembly is set to dissolve during the week beginning 21 March ahead of May's election.
If it gets the backing of MLAs before then, it may well be the final piece of legislation to be completed in the current mandate.