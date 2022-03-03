Jim Crossley: Dunmurry woman, 31, admits killing boyfriend
- Published
A 31-year-old woman has admitted killing her boyfriend in west Belfast earlier this week.
Julie-Ann McIlwaine, of Filbert Drive in Dunmurry, stabbed Jim Crossley, 38, at her Dunmurry home on Tuesday.
He died less than an hour later at the Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH) in Belfast.
Lisburn Magistrates' Court also heard that Ms McIlwaine had been a victim of domestic violence and had been in a two-year relationship with Mr Crossley.
A detective inspector told the court that Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call at 23:47 GMT from the accused who told them that she had stabbed her boyfriend six times in the chest.
When the ambulance crews arrived they were directed upstairs by a neighbour.
He was taken to hospital and suffered a cardiac arrest enroute. He died at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital at 00:40 on Wednesday.
The police officer said that Ms McIlwaine gave an open and honest account of what happened to the police.
Domestic violence
Mr Crossley died of five stab wounds to the chest and one large stab wound to the inner thigh.
After being arrested she told police that after Mr Crossley had taken his medication, he had gone to bed, and she then stabbed him.
The court heard that Ms Mcllwaine had been a victim of domestic violence during her relationship with Mr Crossley.
He had told her she had to decide between him or her family, Ms McIlwaine said.
She had three other children from a previous relationship. Their father had full custody of the children.
Ms McIlwaine had a 10 month old baby with Mr Crossley.
The judge granted bail.
He said it was a very unique case that there had been no objection to bail from the police in such a serious crime.
The police had concerns about the women's safety in relation to herself - the court heard that Ms Mcillwaine had tried to take her own life previously.
She was released on bail to stay with her sister.
The prosecution is appealing the bail.