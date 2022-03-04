The Irish News: Newspaper moving its offices from Donegall Street
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The Irish News is moving from its historic offices on Donegall Street in Belfast.
The newspaper, which was founded in 1891, has been based there since 1905.
Staff will be moving to the Fountain Centre in Belfast where Q Radio, which is part of the same media group, is based.
The Donegall Street office will remain open for a number of years to allow customers to call in with family notices and other business.
Irish News editor Noel Doran said: "As Ireland's best performing newspaper, we have never been afraid to introduce positive changes.
"We will be sorry to leave Donegall Street, which has served us so well down the generations, but we are looking forward to all the opportunities associated with our new home.''
The Irish News is the last daily newspaper in Ireland to move to new offices.
The Belfast Telegraph sold its historic offices in 2016 and moved to premises at Belfast Harbour.
The Belfast News Letter also used to be based on Donegall Street.
Dominic Fitzpatrick, managing director of The Irish News, said the business was in "a unique position" of having two large city centre premises.
He added that while "much loved", the office in Donegall Street is "an aging building which no longer suits the new business climate".
The future of the Donegall Street building is uncertain, though it is expected to be sold.