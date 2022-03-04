Ukraine: Woman in NI fears for mother's safety in Odessa
A woman living in Northern Ireland has said she fears for the safety of her mother who has stayed in Ukraine.
Iryna Kennedy, who is originally from Ukraine herself, has lived with her husband in NI for more than 25 years.
Ms Kennedy's 86-year-old mother, Valeria, is currently in Odessa, Ukraine's third largest city, as the Russian invasion enters its ninth day.
Ms Kennedy has said she rings her mother every day for a couple of hours "to make sure she is ok".
Situated on the Black Sea, Odessa has one of Ukraine's largest sea ports.
"My mother is 86 and she has unfaltering faith, she also has unfaltering faith in Ukraine," Ms Kennedy said.
"I call her every couple of hours to make sure she is ok and she keeps telling me: 'We will win'."
Ms Kennedy said she sincerely hopes that she will be able to get her mother out of the city, and hopes to convince her to come and live with them in Northern Ireland.
She commended the "unity and community spirit" that remains in the city, in spite of what is happening in their country.
"The Ukrainians are outnumbered, but they have spirit on their hands," she added.
Ms Kennedy described what is happening in Ukraine as a "terrible tragedy" and said she "still struggles to believe it is actually happening".
"An independent proud country is being invaded for spurious reason," she explained.
She said that "not enough is being done" to help Ukraine, describing the country as "being left on its own to fight an evil power".
Vigils have been taking place in cities across the world, in a show of support for the people of Ukraine.
One vigil was held in Londonderry earlier this week, where a banner was unveiled reading: 'Ukraine, we're praying for you'.
The Ulster Orchestra showed their solidarity with the country by playing the national anthem of Ukraine at a recent performance.
The Ulster Orchestra expresses its solidarity with the people of Ukraine 🇺🇦#WeStandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/QTN8ZYkvJP— Ulster Orchestra (@UlsterOrchestra) March 3, 2022
People across Northern Ireland have also been rallying together to collect supplies for refugees fleeing the conflict.
Collection points have been set up in many places to help supply food, clothes and toiletries for those in need.
The UN says more than half a million people have fled their homes as heavy fighting continues across the country.
Many Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries, including Poland.
Meanwhile, a Syrian refugee, who now lives in Derry, said he understood the pain and loss felt by Ukrainians forced to flee their homes like he did.
Muhammad Alaya left Syria due to the conflict there and travelled to Turkey before settling in Northern Ireland in 2013.
"It was a very hard life there [in Syria]. I lost my father, brother and mother in a car accident, and my life was very dark," Mr Alaya said.
"I started to look for a better life and then I came here to north [of] Ireland."
Mr Alaya said he trained to learn how to cut hair and has recently opened up his own barber shop in the city.
"I make a nice life here, I work very hard to make an easier life for my children," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
'War is no good for anyone'
He said he understood the impact war has, and knew what it felt like to have to leave your homeland.
"I know that war is very hard, you can lose your family, your friends, neighbours, house, whatever you have because that is war- you can lose everything.
"It's very, very hard to leave your house. I feel very sorry for them and I wish I can help them.
"I am ready now if I see people coming from Ukraine, I am ready to keep them in my house, to give them a job or food - I am ready to help them".