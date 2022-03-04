NI Budget resolution options 'legally exhausted' say Sinn Féin
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Sinn Féin says all options to resolve the Stormont three-year draft budget have been "legally exhausted".
The executive collapsed last month after the DUP withdrew Paul Givan as first minister.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has written to party leaders asking to discuss how to resolve funding and deal with the cost of living crisis.
But Michelle O'Neill said the Finance Minister, Conor Murphy, had done all he could.
The Sinn Fein vice-president rejected claims that her party was "playing politics" by holding off on allocating additional money.
There is also about £300m in funding given to Stormont that Sinn Féin said cannot be allocated without an executive.
"We have found ways through on things but we are limited in our ability to do things because the DUP have walked away," said Ms O'Neil.
The party leaders' forum is due to meet on Thursday.
Sir Jeffrey has asked the other leaders to discuss ways to progress funding and extend schemes to help with the energy prices and cost of living crisis.
Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald called on the Treasury to intervene.