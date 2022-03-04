Covid-19: Three more Covid-related deaths and 484 hospital cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,223.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 2,236 cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, down from 2,408 cases on Thursday.
On Friday, there were 484 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 483 on Thursday.
Three Covid patients are in intensive care units - down from five on Thursday.
Last updated 4 March at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,726,565 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 1,419,844 people have had their first dose and 1,324,026 have had their second dose, while 20, 375 third doses have been administered.
A total of 962,320 booster jabs have been administered as of Wednesday.
Last updated 3 March at 14:50 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,521 as of Wednesday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Thirteen deaths were reported on Wednesday.
Another 3,342 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
In addition 4,352 people registered a positive antigen test on Wednesday.
There were 653 patients with Covid in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday morning.
There were 46 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Wednesday.
Last updated 2 March at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,787,088 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 1 March.
A total of 3,814,433 people have had their first dose and 3,733,401 have had their second dose, while 239,254 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,821,375 booster jabs had been administered as of Tuesday
Last updated 2 March at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
