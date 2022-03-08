Cost of living: Is it time to ditch your car for a bike?
By Cormac Campbell
BBC News NI South East Reporter
- Published
The Department for Infrastructure would like to see more people ditching their cars in favour of a bike.
With workers returning to the office and fuel prices continuing to climb, many of us will be considering our options for the commute.
But how realistic is it for people to cycle to work or the shops?
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said investment was needed to make cycling a more accessible option in Northern Ireland.
"There are certainly challenges because when you look at active travel infrastructure here, we are at a lower point than many other places," she said.
"Through the capital fund for greenways we are now starting to see some of those active travel infrastructures delivered for people."
Work on two of these schemes in Newry and Clough, County Down, is ongoing.
Andrew McClean, from Cycling UK (NI), said he thinks this investment in infrastructure could entice more people out of their cars.
"You are going to find a certain percentage of people will not cycle regardless of the conditions or the infrastructure that is in place," he said.
"But there is a sizeable chunk of people in Northern Ireland who will cycle if it improves.
"The reason they will cycle is because it is really expensive these days to run a car.
"When you add the fuel costs into the insurance cost and parking space cost, if that is not free for you where you work, it becomes a really expensive endeavour."
'Technology transforming transport'
Ciaran Hughes repairs and resells old bikes.
He believes infrastructure will help but predicts that technology will be what transforms transport.
"The electric bike would be beneficial to the likes of the elderly population as well as the likes of people who are not that educated on, or experienced with, bikes," he added.
"So I think the more of the electric bike that comes in, you'll definitely see more people out and about on the bikes.
"The second car in the household will start to come out and I would say you will start to see more electric bikes coming into houses."
Not everybody lives near quality cycle lanes or quality public transport.
For some the distance to work and services will be just too far but for many others, the price of running a car could be motivation enough to get on their bikes.