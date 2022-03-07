Ukraine: Humanitarian appeal raises £1.4m in Northern Ireland
A humanitarian appeal for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine has raised £1.4m in four days in Northern Ireland.
The appeal has been coordinated by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).
The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities to provide support in times of crises overseas. The UK response has seen £100m raised.
Kevin McCaughan from the British Red Cross in Northern Ireland said the response had been "overwhelming".
"The circumstances facing the people of Ukraine are unimaginable, and we know the need for humanitarian support will exist in the long term.
"With this in mind, we would encourage those who feel they can to continue donating and help the people of Ukraine in their darkest hour."
More than a million people have fled Ukraine since Russian forces launched an invasion.
The Ukrainian deputy prime minister has said Russia is striking civilian targets in Ukraine, including hospitals, nurseries, and schools,
In the port city of Mariupol, a mass evacuation had to be called off.
Fighting is continuing with Russia escalating its air campaign over the last two days, with at least 47 civilians killed in the northern city of Chernihiv on Thursday and the shelling of a nuclear power plant.
The DEC charities are working with local charities in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to help those fleeing the conflict.
Its work in Northern Ireland is supported by the British Red Cross, Save the Children, Tearfund and Concern Worldwide.
The UK government has provided £25m in matched funding to the DEC.
It has urged those wanting to contribute to think about doing so with cash rather than specific items, which can prove difficult or expensive to transport.
The DEC's chief executive Saleh Saeed said they were "extremely grateful" to those who had donated in Northern Ireland.
"While wanting to collect clothes and other items for people in need is laudable, the things people give today may not be what people need tomorrow and aid workers say they can't use much of what is arriving," he said.
"Donating through the DEC is the most helpful way people can assist."
Peter Anderson, Northern Ireland director at Concern Worldwide, said aid workers were trying to "meet people's immediate needs of food, water, medical assistance, protection and trauma care for those fleeing the conflict".
This is the DEC's biggest appeal since the tsunami in the Indian Ocean in 2004.
The appeal was broadcast on all BBC TV and radio stations, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky on Thursday.
Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington and Trigger Point actor Adrian Lester appeared in broadcasts publicising the launch, while commercial radio appeals were voiced by Doctor Who star David Tennant.
What is the DEC?
- The committee brings together 15 leading UK aid charities to provide and deliver aid to ensure successful appeals
- The charities include Oxfam, Save the Children UK, Age International, British Red Cross, Cafod, Christian Aid and Islamic Relief
- Its website provides more details of its current appeals