Covid-19: Five virus-related deaths and 467 hospital cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,237.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 2,669 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, up from 2,053 cases on Monday.
There are 467 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up one from 466 on Monday.
Two Covid patients are in intensive care units - the same number as on Monday.
Last updated 8 March at 14:05 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,732,407 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 1,420,794 people have had their first dose and 1,325,295 have had their second dose, while 20,427 third doses have been administered.
A total of 965,891 booster jabs have been administered as of Tuesday.
Last updated 8 March at 14:05 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,531.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 2,383 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.
In addition 4,760 people registered a positive antigen test on Sunday.
There were 808 patients with Covid in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Monday morning.
There were also 47 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
Last updated 7 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,801,956 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 6 March.
A total of 3,818,388 people have had their first dose and 3,744,168 have had their second dose, while 239,400 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,840,811 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.
Last updated 6 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland
