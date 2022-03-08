81-year-old motorcyclist dies after Seaforde crash
- Published
An 81-year-old motorcyclist who was injured in a crash in County Down has died.
Norman Jackson, from the Castlereagh area, was riding a red Honda motorcycle when it was involved in a collision with a car on the Newcastle Road, Seaforde, at 13:15 GMT on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital but died on Tuesday morning.
The passengers of the car, a black Volvo, were not injured in the incident.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.
Police have appealed for anyone travelling on the road between Ballynahinch and Seaforde who saw either of the vehicles to come forward.