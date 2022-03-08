Moneymore: Owner 'devastated' after £115k bike shop theft
A bicycle shop owner says he is "devastated" after thieves stole more than £115,000 worth of bikes from his shop.
Two men gained entry to the store in Moneymore, County Londonderry, in the early hours of Monday.
CCTV shows them methodically examining the bikes before stealing 13 bikes and five bike frames.
Jonathan Smyth said he believes one the men had been in the store posing as a customer before the break-in.
One of the bikes, he said, is the "absolute pinnacle of high end bikes", with a retail price of around £15,000.
"I sort of just feel devastated in that we are now three generations deep in trying to build this business and someone would have that mindset to do their best to try and destroy it," he told BBC News NI.
"That's not going to happen. We are still very much in business."
Police have asked anyone who was in the Market Street area between 02:00 and 03:30 GMT on Monday and who may have witnessed any suspicious activity to come forward.