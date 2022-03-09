Mixed response to new integrated Coleraine school
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
There has been a mixed response to plans for a new integrated post-primary school for 1,200 pupils in Coleraine.
It would be created by the merger of Coleraine College, Dunluce School and North Coast Integrated College.
The school, at Ulster University's (UU) Coleraine campus, would be the first of its kind in Northern Ireland as the university would help to run it.
But a majority of respondents to an Education Authority (EA) consultation on the proposal were opposed to it.
The EA plans for the new school to open in September 2024 "or as soon as possible thereafter".
That will also mean the closure of Coleraine College, Dunluce School and North Coast Integrated College from that date.
Coleraine College currently has 362 pupils, Dunluce School in Bushmills has 236 pupils, while North Coast Integrated College, also in Coleraine, has 444 pupils.
However, a new building for the new school is unlikely to be ready for five to 10 years.
The school plans were initially revealed in September 2021 and the EA has now published the results of an initial consultation on them.
There were 109 individual responses from parents, teachers, school governors and pupils, while 45 parents also responded to a separate survey carried out by Coleraine College on the proposal.
A majority of parents who responded to the EA and Coleraine College were against the proposal.
A number of those who opposed it said that merging the three existing schools would reduce parental choice, while one claimed the proposal "discriminates against the Protestant community".
'Upheaval'
Many were also concerned that merging the three schools without a new school building being ready would cause disruption for pupils.
"My children do not want to move to a temporary school with potentially split campus and new teaching staff," one parent told the EA.
"The kids have been through so much in the past two years with the lockdowns; they don't need any more upheaval," another said.
Some also explained they had reservations about the new school being built on the UU Coleraine campus, were worried about pastoral care in a large school of 1,200 pupils and a long journey to school for some pupils.
Ulster University said it would support and link with the school even if it was not eventually built on the Coleraine campus.
Of 45 parents who responded to the separate survey carried out by Coleraine College, a majority were also opposed to the merger, but around a quarter supported it.
Some respondents to the EA consultation said the proposed link with UU would offer "huge opportunities" to pupils and the new school would be "for all children regardless of background".
"Creating a co-educational controlled integrated school should positively impact good relations within the local community," one said.
"All three schools are unsustainable with the number of pupils they have - a larger school will give a wider range of subjects to all abilities," another responded.
Mental health
A number of pupils who took part in an EA consultation were also in favour of the merger, but expressed some concerns over class sizes in the new school, and bus and rail transport to it.
Others said pupils should be involved in creating a uniform for the school and raised the issue of mental health.
"The pupils spoke of the requirement for bespoke mental health facilities and counsellors on site to help with the ever-demanding growing mental health pandemic," the EA report on pupil responses said.
"This included more mental health awareness and inclusion programmes for all pupils to help them deal with their problems in a more efficient effective manner."
People now have a further opportunity to give their opinion on the plans but the final decision on whether the new school will be created will be up to a future education minister.