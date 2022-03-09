Martin Gavin: Francie Henry accused of north Belfast murder
A 20-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Martin Gavin in north Belfast.
Mr Gavin, 47, died in hospital four weeks after being stabbed at a house in Harcourt Drive on Friday, 7 January.
Francie Henry, with an address at Hydebank Young Offenders Centre, appeared before a judge at Belfast Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
A PSNI officer told the court she believed she could connect him to the murder charge.
A defence solicitor said he would not be making a bail application at this stage.
"The evidence, at this stage, seems limited but we are not in a position to proceed with the bail application," he said.
Mr Henry was asked by a court clerk if he understood the charge against him.
His solicitor confirmed Mr Henry was aware of the charge.
The case has been listed again for 6 April.