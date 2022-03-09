Police Ombudsman investigates corpse photo allegation
An allegation that a police officer photographed a dead person and shared at least one image by phone is being investigated by the Police Ombudsman.
The investigation was first reported by the Irish News but the circumstances of the alleged incident were not revealed.
It is not known how many images were involved or where they were taken.
A spokesman for the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland has confirmed "there is an ongoing investigation into the matters raised".
"Due to the fact the investigation is ongoing it is not possible to comment further at this time," he added.
It is understood relatives of the deceased have been informed about the Police Ombudsman's investigation, which is a matter of course when a case begins.
Last year, two Met Police constables were jailed for sharing crime scene photos of two murdered sisters, Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, who had been fatally stabbed in London.
The officers admitted misconduct in a public office.
BBC News NI has asked the Police Service of Northern Ireland for a comment on the Police Ombudsman's investigation.