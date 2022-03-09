Covid-19: Four virus-related deaths and 481 hospital cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,241.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 2,683 cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, up from 2,669 cases on Tuesday.
There are 481 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up one from 467 on Tuesday.
Two Covid patients are in intensive care units - the same number as on Tuesday.
Last updated 9 March at 14:05 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,733,444 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday.
A total of 1,420,922 people have had their first dose and 1,325,530 have had their second dose, while 20,406 third doses have been administered.
A total of 966,586 booster jabs have been administered as of Wednesday.
Last updated 9 March at 14:05 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,571.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,423 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.
In addition, 6,957 people registered a positive antigen test on Tuesday.
There were 829 patients with Covid in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday morning, 47 of which are in hospital intensive care units.
Last updated 9 March at 14:28 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,803,978 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 8 March.
A total of 3,819,135 people have had their first dose and 3,745,364 have had their second dose, while 239,479 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,844,899 booster jabs had been administered as of Tuesday.
Last updated 9 March at 14:28 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
