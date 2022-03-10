Antrim IT firm Outsource buys cyber-security service Ansec
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
Antrim-based IT firm Outsource Group has bought the cyber-security company Ansec, which also has its headquarters in the town.
The merged business will have a workforce of more than 100 people by the end of this year.
Outsource said customer demand for cyber-security services was growing.
Its chief executive Terry Moore said the deal would grow the business with "a truly market-leading cyber-security suite of services and solutions".
Outsource has been operating since 2000 and has a wide range of customers from small firms up to larger enterprise-scale businesses.
Ansec was set up in 2007 by its managing partners, Peter Leitch and Philip Sloan.
Mr Leitch said Outsource understood that "security is about more than just IT or a range of products".
"It should be at the core of every organisation and inherent to every business process," he added.