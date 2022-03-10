Northern Ireland party leaders to meet amid Stormont budget crisis
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill is set to call on the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to renominate a first minister in a bid to solve Stormont's budget crisis.
The issue is expected to be raised at a party leaders' meeting later.
It comes amid a row between Sinn Féin and the DUP over the budget's future.
It is understood Stormont's legal advisors have told ministers they cannot pass a budget without an executive.
The Northern Ireland Executive ceased to function after DUP First Minister Paul Givan resigned in February.
Before his resignation, a three-year budget had not been agreed but was being consulted on in a draft form.
Last week, Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy said all options to resolve the budget situation had been "legally exhausted".
However DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson disputed that all options had been considered.
Despite the executive's absence, Stormont departments will still be funded in the new financial year.
A rollover budget will be managed by the senior official in the Department of Finance, a mechanism that has previously been when the executive has collapsed.
However it means that a planned 10% increase for the Department of Health will not happen.
Mr Murphy warned that £300m of additional funding from the Treasury for 2022-23 "will sit idle" until an executive is established.
The meeting between executive party leaders - Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Michelle O'Neill, Doug Beattie, Naomi Long and Colum Eastwood - will also examine how Northern Ireland can assist refugees fleeing from war in Ukraine and growing fuel costs.