Stormont health chief to get new role in civil service reshuffle
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Richard Pengelly, the Department of Health's top civil servant, is to move to the Department of Justice, BBC News NI has learned.
It is part of a wider reshuffle of permanent secretaries.
Mr Pengelly is switching roles with Peter May, the current permanent secretary at the Department of Justice.
It is understood Katrina Godfrey is to move from her role in infrastructure to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).
Ms Godfrey will be the first woman to hold the job of permanent secretary within the department.
Meanwhile, another civil servant, Julie Harrison, is being promoted from a role within the Department of Justice to become permanent secretary in the Department for Infrastructure.
The moves are expected to take effect in April.
All departments at Stormont have a permanent secretary who advises ministers on policy decisions.
During periods where Stormont has been without a functioning executive, and therefore no ministers, permanent secretaries have also acted as the lead authority in their relevant department.
Reshuffles of permanent secretaries towards the end of an assembly mandate are not unexpected.