Young refugees: Northern Ireland foster carer appeal as numbers hit record high
By Linzi Lima
BBC News NI
- Published
The number of young unaccompanied refugees arriving into Northern Ireland has risen over the last few years, Department of Health figures show.
More than 60 young people seeking asylum have arrived into the care system within the last year - the highest number on record.
Most are teenagers but some are younger and arrive without a parent or carer.
The Department of Health has now launched an urgent appeal for foster carers for these young refugees.
It is also appealing for supported lodging hosts who can take in the increasing numbers.
However, while the number of young refugees arriving into Northern Ireland is on the rise, the number of people coming forward to offer fostering services has dropped, partly due to the pandemic.
One young man who spoke to BBC News NI arrived into Northern Ireland as a refugee aged 15, after a three-week journey.
As a member of a minority religion in his home country, he and his family felt unsafe.
While his family remained in his country, he travelled to Northern Ireland using the services of a smuggler.
"It's like you have to leave everything behind - your friends, your culture, your parents maybe - everything you have grown up with," he said.
"My parents were in danger because of me, because of my situation, so I had to do that because of their circumstances.
"I was smuggled to Northern Ireland as my parents paid him to bring me here and my Dad said to do whatever the smuggler says, so I did that but it was absolutely terrifying."
Now living in a family environment and studying, he said life is so much better and thanked those who helped him since he arrived.
But more teenagers like him are arriving in Northern Ireland alone and in need of help.
They travel from Africa, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Many flee danger and war; they may be trafficked, persecuted or exploited, or their parent or carer may have disappeared.
'Very difficult journeys'
Julie Bell, who is the regional lead for unaccompanied asylum-seeking young people at the Health and Social Care Board (HSCNI), said she has seen more and more young refugees.
"Year-on-year we've seen an increase in the number of young people who are arriving into Northern Ireland seeking refuge," she said.
"Our young people come from a variety of countries and they've had long, very dangerous and very difficult journeys to get here to safety."
Ms Bell added that officials were looking to provide "a nurturing, safe home environment" that can support these young people and help them integrate into Northern Ireland society.
Health Minister Robin Swann said he supports the appeal.
''We can only imagine how traumatic it is for children and young people who arrive in Northern Ireland with no family," he said.
"It is vital that we increase the number of foster carers and supported lodgings hosts available so that we can ensure that the young people in these circumstances get the stability and care they deserve."
Foster carers are tasked with looking after children of all ages, while supported lodgings offer semi-independent accommodation where a young person over 16 lives with a host family or individual.
Lynda Sullivan, a foster carer for two refugee teenagers, said the process has been extremely rewarding.
She said the ability to continue her job while being a foster carer was something she did not realise was possible.
"It's nice to see that little by little they start to relax, maybe for the first time ever thinking that they have a future they can invest in," she said.
"That's huge. Seeing a light come back into their eyes I feel honoured to have accompanied them through that."
Ms Sullivan also described the support she has received from family, social workers and even complete strangers.
"I was registering one of the young people at the doctors and a woman wanted to treat us to pizza," she said.
"Their presence encourages such generosity from everyone around them."