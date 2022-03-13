Ukraine help: Derry group knitting for Ukrainian children
By Dean McLaughlin & David Wilson
BBC News NI
- Published
A group in Londonderry who use knitting to help manage mental health problems and addiction are using their skills to help Ukrainian children.
The knitters from Action Mental Health New Horizons have over recent weeks been making cardigans, hats and cuddly toys to send to refugees.
It is the brainchild of recovering addicts Padraig and Roisin who say they wanted to help.
More than two million people have fled since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Padraig said the idea to help came to them when he and Roisin were sitting talking about the bombings.
"It just sickened us," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
"We decided to do something for the refugees, and said to the (Action Mental Health) staff.
"They thought it was a great idea, and checked up what was needed, and then we started making wee woolly hats and wee cardigans," he said.
"Everyone is getting involved. Everything you could knit, it is being knitted.
"We've been watching the heartbreaking video clips and we only hope what we do here can help families in some small way," Padraig added.
"We've been through war in Northern Ireland and I've been badly affected by drugs and drink over the years. I feel good helping out."
It is the plight of the children that has hit Roisin the hardest.
"It is not their fault at all," she said.
'You can do good from so far away'
Padraig, Roisin and the rest of the Derry knitters have been relying on donations of wool to keep their production line going.
People have been sending wool from Belfast, Armagh and the Republic of Ireland.
Materials from art projects during the Covid-19 pandemic and the UK City of Culture year are also being reused.
The knitted goods are set to reach their destination near Ukraine's border in the next few weeks.
"There are a lot of people who are very generous out there but we need more wool so we can make lots more," said Roisin.
"It helps my mental health too.
"This place has changed me. I was involved in things that were making me spiral.
"Things were hard over the past couple of years but I'm in a good place now and giving back to the people of Ukraine makes you realise you can do good from so far away."
Padraig said Action Mental Health had helped him turn his life around.
"I was hooked on drugs, suffered from depression and anxiety.
"None of that goes away easily. But things like this are a real example of how we can move away from bad experiences to show kindness and care for others.
"Those others are those poor babies on the Ukrainian border."
Leona Wright, project administrator, said a lot of the group honed their knitting skills during the Covid-19 lockdown.
"Rather than waste those resources we decided then to put them into Padraig and Roisin's idea that they wanted to give something back," said Leona.
"People are working everyday here turning their lives around. We find that by helping others they really do help themselves."