Alex Easton: MLA 'has no regrets' over quitting DUP
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
Assembly member Alex Easton has said he has no regrets about quitting the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) as he never felt valued and was only "rolled out" for elections.
He also accused some of his former colleagues of briefing against him.
Mr Easton said a "weight had been lifted" after he resigned in July of last year.
He also claimed DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had made a "half hearted" attempt to convince him to return.
In his first interview for BBC NI's The View since leaving the party, Mr Easton said Sir Jeffrey also made it clear the DUP would field two candidates to run against him in the assembly election and if he "dared" to stand for Westminster the party would field a high profile candidate.
"I felt that was a threat at the time and if anything reaffirmed my decision to leave," he said.
"I didn't get a chance to explain the reasons why I left and I didn't feel valued and part of the team and was just rolled out at elections."
Mr Easton also claimed "faceless figures" in the party at the time were briefing against him.
Mr Easton is to stand as an independent in May's assembly election.
He announced his resignation from the DUP just hours after the party met to ratify Sir Jeffrey as its new leader.
Asked if he would consider returning to the DUP after the election if it blocked Sinn Féin becoming the largest party and securing the post of first minister, he said he might be up for "a chat" depending on the circumstances.
He said if he was elected and that scenario arose he would act in the "best interest of his constituents and of the union".
Following the decision by his friend councillor Wesley Irvine to quit the DUP last week to join his campaign, Mr Easton said he expected other former DUP members to back him.
A DUP spokesman said he was "saddened by Alex's response".
He added: "He was a valued colleague and we deeply regret that he resigned.
"Unionists need to be working together rather than attacking each other at this time. That is what unionists want."
The full interview will be broadcast on Thursday on The View on BBC One NI, after the BBC News at Ten.