Covid-19: Nisra records 34 deaths in past week in Northern Ireland
Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificates of 34 people in Northern Ireland in the week up to 4 March.
This was an increase of one on the previous week, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).
It brings the agency's total, based on mentions of the virus on death certificates, to 4,334.
The Department of Health's total up to last Friday, based on a positive test recorded, was 3,228.
Nisra's figures are higher because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.
Of the agency's measure, more than two thirds of Covid-19-related deaths have occurred in hospital (69.5%).
There have been 1,229 care home resident deaths, accounting for 28.3% of all Covid-19-related deaths.
People aged 75 and over accounted for 73.4% of the 4,334 Covid-19-related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 4 March 2022.
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon and Mid-Ulster council areas have had higher proportions of Covid-19-related deaths (12.5% and 8.2% respectively) compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.4% and 6.7% respectively), according to Nisra figures.
The figures also show Ards and North Down and Fermanagh and Omagh both have relatively low shares of registered Covid-19-related deaths (both 2.1 percentage points lower than their respective share of all deaths).