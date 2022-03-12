Green Party 'punching above its weight' in Northern Ireland
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
The Green Party says that when it comes to political influence, it is punching above its weight.
Leader Clare Bailey will make the claim when she addresses her party conference later in Belfast.
The Belfast South assembly member (MLA) will tell activists that "whilst the parties of government fail to govern, Green MLAs have been setting the legislative agenda at Stormont".
She is expected to say that, with two MLAs, her party is influential.
Ms Bailey will also say the party has influenced climate change legislation and will help to shape new laws relating to abortion and domestic abuse.
'Beyond traditional politics'
In her keynote address, Ms Bailey will also say it is "time to do politics differently here".
"It is time that politicians did the jobs they were elected to do," she is expected to say, as well as telling activists that "it is time we moved beyond the traditional politics of division".
Looking ahead to the assembly election on 5 May, Ms Bailey will say that "more Green MLAs will mean more delivery on the issues that matter to the people of Northern Ireland".
The Green Party will be campaigning in the coming weeks under the slogan "It's time", encouraging people to make the switch and vote Green.
Their other MLA, Rachel Woods, represents North Down.
The one-day conference will examine a range of issues including criminal justice, gender equality and climate change.
Activists will also hear from members of the Ukrainian community in Northern Ireland.