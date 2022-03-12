Covid-19: Four virus-related deaths and 2,032 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,250.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 2,032 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, down from 2,270 cases on Friday.
There were 467 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland on Friday, down from 483 on Thursday.
As of Friday, one Covid patient is receiving intensive care.
Vaccines
A total of 3,737,072 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday.
A total of 1,421,281 people have had their first dose and 1,326,291 have had their second dose, while 20,458 third doses have been administered.
A total of 969,042 booster jabs have been administered as of Saturday.
