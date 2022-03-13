Belfast: Woman in her 90s knocked to the ground in robbery
A woman in her 90s who was knocked to the ground by a handbag thief in Belfast city centre remains in hospital three days after the robbery.
The pensioner was targeted by a woman in Castle Lane at about 16:00 GMT on Thursday
The suspect ran off with the stolen bag, which contained a sum of cash.
A 26-year-old woman was later arrested on suspicion of robbery and is still in custody, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
"This was a report of a particularly callous robbery of an elderly woman in our city centre during daylight hours," said PSNI Insp Greg Dawson.
He described how Castle Lane was "bustling with customers to its shops and cafes" at the time.
"Members of the public who had witnessed the incident stopped and offered kindness to the pensioner who was understandably left shaken by this ordeal.
"Police and emergency services attended and she was taken to hospital where she continues to receive treatment for her injuries," Mr Dawson added.