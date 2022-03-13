East Belfast: Pensioners injured during burglary in My Lady's Road
Two pensioners have been injured during a burglary at a house in east Belfast on Saturday.
Police said three masked men entered the property at My Lady's Road just after 19:00 GMT and demanded money.
Det Sgt McCartan said one of the men was armed with a hammer and "a number of items were smashed" before they left the scene.
A man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s sustained minor injuries during the incident.
Det Sgt McCartan added that the men left the house "empty-handed" and travelled on foot towards Ravenhill Road.
The suspects are described as wearing dark clothing with gloves and all are believed to be about 5ft 11in (180cm) to 6ft 2in (187cm) tall and of medium to large build.