DUP councillor Paul Rankin to replace Edwin Poots in Lagan Valley
A long-serving Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) councillor is to be a new assembly member in Lagan Valley.
Paul Rankin, from Dromore, is a DUP representative on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough council, and has been a councillor since May 2000.
He will replace Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots who has moved constituencies to South Belfast.
Mr Poots replaced Christopher Stalford who died last month at the age of 39.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Mr Rankin had a "sterling record of hard work and delivery for the people of this area, with over 20 years of experience as an elected representative".
Mr Rankin has a relatively low profile and questions are being asked as to why Sir Jeffrey did not fill the vacancy himself, says BBC News NI's Gareth Gordon.
The MP for Lagan Valley has said he wants to lead the party from Stormont and will contest the assembly election in May.
But although this opportunity offered him a route back several weeks early, he has decided not to take it, adds our political correspondent.
Sir Jeffrey has been the Lagan Valley MP since 1997.