Northern Ireland's chief fire officer resigns after six months
- Published
Northern Ireland's chief fire and rescue officer has resigned six months after he took up the role.
Peter O'Reilly, a former chief of Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS), was appointed in September.
However, Mr O'Reilly, who is from Ballymena, began his career in the fire service in Northern Ireland.
First reported in The Irish News it has been reported that he was "frustrated by efforts to modernise the service".
A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue (NIFRS) spokesperson said Mr O'Reilly notified the chair of the NIFRS of his resignation on Thursday 10 March.
"Peter is required, by contract, to work a three month notice period until 10 June 2022," they said.
"Peter was appointed on 1 September 2021 following an open recruitment exercise."