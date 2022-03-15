Lyra McKee: Five men arrested over journalist's murder
- Published
Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry have arrested five men.
The men, aged 41, 20 and 54 and two 21-year-olds, were all detained in the Derry area on Tuesday under the Terrorism Act, police have said.
Ms McKee, who was 29, was observing rioting in Derry's Creggan estate when she was shot on 18 April 2019.
The men have all been taken to Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.
Three men have already been charged with murder and another five men charged with rioting and associated offences on the night Ms McKee was killed.