Children with mental health problems were at 'serious risk' in care home
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
Children with mental health problems in Northern Ireland were found to be at "serious risk" while living in a care home run by the charity Praxis Care.
RQIA inspectors found "significant shortcomings" in staff training and in record keeping which placed "both children and staff at risk".
The home has been de-registered by the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA).
It means the charity can no longer operate a care service on that site.
The South Eastern Health trust has taken over responsibility for the staffing and management of the home instead.
It is the first children's service to have registration cancelled through enforcement action.
Praxis Care is one of Northern Ireland's leading mental health charities.
It operates a number of services including several residential homes for children with mental health problems under the age of 16.
The inspection of this home in the South Eastern health trust took place in February this year, according to the RQIA.
The facility is not being named in order to protect the identity of the children.
At this stage it is understood the police have not been asked to carry out an investigation.
'Insufficient skilled staff'
In a statement, the RQIA said it identified that "insufficient skilled and competent staff were in place to meet the complex needs of the children in their care, to promote their rights, and safely respond to their needs".
"Serious risk" may include insufficient numbers of staff to care for children with extremely challenging behaviour.
In an unusual move, the RQIA made a successful application on 3 March 2022 to a Justice of the Peace for an order to cancel the home's registration.
Adequate numbers of skilled staff is believed to be at the heart of this problem.
Also it is normal practice for the RQIA not to publish details of the inspection of a children's home.
As facilities are small and the children vulnerable, it is feared that children and staff could be identified.
However, BBC News NI understands that a review of this practice is currently under way.
Stakeholders are examining what exactly could be published around the inspection of children's facilities which would ensure that the privacy and dignity of children is protected, while allowing for transparency.
Staffing issues
Staffing such facilities is clearly a problem across Northern Ireland.
Most of the staffing vacancies in health and social care are in the care of children and adults with complex needs.
A spokesperson for the RQIA said the safety and wellbeing of services for vulnerable children is of "paramount importance".
It added that it will continue to "monitor and inspect this service and work with other stakeholders to ensure that it meets the required standards".
Meanwhile, the children and young people continue to live in the facility but in the care of the South Eastern Health Trust.
BBC News NI has contacted Praxis Care for a response.