Londonderry: Pipe bomb find near homes 'staggering'
- Published
A senior police officer has said he is "staggered at the recklessness" of those who left "dangerous explosives" close to homes in Londonderry.
Three pipe bombs were recovered in the Fahan Street area on Tuesday.
Police are investigating a possible link to a device recovered last year in Dungiven which they believe was made by the New IRA.
Dissident republicanism remains a threat in the north west but lacks support, Ch Supt Ryan Henderson said.
Speaking on BBC Radio Foyle Ch Supt Henderson, the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) area commander in Derry, said the pipe bombs "could have been found by anyone".
"I think that shows the complete disregard those who made them and that left them have for the people who live in this city and the human cost they could have caused," he said.
"That they were still viable shows they were lethal."
The security operation began in Fahan Street on Monday morning.
Thirteen households had to be evacuated during the alert which continued into Tuesday.
Parts of an explosive device and a timer power unit were also recovered.
On Tuesday, police said the timer unit was similar to a device recovered in Dungiven last year, which they believe was made by the New IRA.
Officers are investigating a possible link, Ch Supt Henderson said.
"There are certainly some similarities with that and that is a strong line of inquiry for us," he said.
'Threat remains'
He added: "We have had some significant success against dissident republican groups over the past number of years, that has no doubt significantly impacted their capability to cause terror.
"But no doubt the threat remains and we are very alert to that".
Ch Supt Henderson said he believed people in Derry "have no interest in dissident republican activity and no support for it".
"Events like this show a path they do not want to go back to".
Ch Supt Henderson said he hoped residents "take some small comfort that we were able to get these devices made safe and off the streets".