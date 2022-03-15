Out-of-date adoption laws in Northern Ireland set to change
A move to overhaul Northern Ireland's out-of-date adoption laws has passed its final hurdle at Stormont.
Health Minister Robin Swann said it was among the most important bills brought to the assembly and the review of the law was 16 years in the making.
There are more than 700 adoptive families here, but the laws were last updated in the 1980s.
On average, it takes more than three years for a child to be adopted from care in Northern Ireland.
But it can vary greatly depending on a child's individual circumstance.
The new law allows courts to impose a timescale for adoption, and aims to make sure post-adoption assessments consider a child's needs, as well as give adopters more support through social services.
They will:
- Reform Northern Ireland's legal framework for adoption
- Introduce a legal duty so adopters can access more support through social services
- Ensure post-adoption assessments to consider a child's needs
- Enable courts to impose timescales for adoption proceedings
In the year to March 2020, 111 children were adopted from care in Northern Ireland.
As assembly members passed the final stage of the bill on Tuesday, Mr Swann said it would "change lives".
"It will mean that adoptive families can enjoy support, and strengthen and widen support for families in need," he added.
"Sixteen years after this process started, I'm delighted to say I commend this bill to the house."
Sinn Féin's Colm Gildernew, chair of the health committee, said the bill was "overdue" and one of the "most rewarding" pieces of legislation he had ever worked on.
For the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), Colin McGrath said the passing of the bill showed what politicians could do when they worked together.
He said it showed the assembly could "deliver change".
The Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) Pam Cameron also welcomed the bill becoming law and said it was a "momentous day".
She praised the work of all those who had helped to push the bill through its legislative process.
There were warm words from Alliance's Paula Bradshaw. who said the passing of the bill was an "exciting day" and said the changes filled her " heart with joy".
The bill was stalled after public consultation processes and the previous collapse of the Stormont institutions.