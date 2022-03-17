Ukraine: Former RAF man from NI travels to fight
By Emma Vardy
BBC News Ireland correspondent
- Published
A man from Northern Ireland said he travelled to help defend Ukraine after the bombing of a children's hospital.
Andy Shaw, from Portstewart, said he was one of 10 people he knew of from NI who had travelled to the conflict.
He registered with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, but said he was prepared to do "whatever is required", helping with first aid and transport.
"I just had to go and do something," the former RAF man told BBC News from near the Ukrainian border.
"There's a lot of people headed this way, some of my friends are already here."
But that is despite the government issuing stark warnings about going to fight in Ukraine.
"Some of those from Northern Ireland I worked with before in the air force, there's former medics, soldiers who've been on the ground in Afghanistan and Iraq. Same as me, they felt they couldn't just sit there and do nothing," he added.
In the early days of the conflict, the UK foreign secretary, Liz Truss, had said she would support British volunteers who wanted to help defend Ukraine.
But since then the head of the armed forces said Britons should not go to fight.
"The tune has sort of changed since Liz Truss was encouraging people" Andy said, when challenged on the legal implications.
"I think they're just covering themselves, to be honest, they don't want to see British citizens dead on the news."
But the dangers are clear.
Andy Shaw said he accepted the risks as a foreigner arriving into a conflict, without the same kind of back up he had during his six years serving with the RAF during the Gulf War and in Kosovo.
"This is one of the things you obviously have to be wary of. Anyone who says they're not a little bit scared they're a liar.
"But the Ukrainian forces are highly motivated, they want to keep their country, and that'll make people fight 10 times as hard."
Travelling with his Alsatian dog Sacha, Andy made the journey to Ukraine in his van and said he had his former RAF camouflage uniform and boots with him.
"I also still have body armour from when I served, it's not the newest but will do the job hopefully."
When he signed up with the Ukrainian authorities, Andy said he was sent a list of equipment that he was advised to try to gather before travelling.
"It's quite a hard list to get together if you're not in the know, field dressings and some other basics," he said.
"My sister got me a helmet, it obviously had to be a proper Kevlar helmet."
He also brought a geiger counter, because of attacks on Ukraine's nuclear power stations, and dog boots for Sacha, if she has to run over debris.
"We've also been given a very basic crash course in Ukrainian. And we will also be getting some refresher weapons training," Mr Shaw added.
"They're not just going to fire a weapon at us and say there you are, off you go."
Army surplus shops in Northern Ireland have told BBC News they have had a flurry of customers coming in asking for kit to travel to Ukraine, some spending hundreds of pounds.
Staff at Discover Outdoors, a scout supplies shop in Belfast, sold several customers headed for Ukraine cooking equipment for camping, military-style pouches, and camouflage clothing.
They said it was a little "unusual", but that they could understand given the widespread news coverage of the conflict.
There have been some concerns raised that the presence of former British military personnel in Ukraine could be used as justification by Russia to escalate the conflict if they were wrongly perceived as being official British forces.
Civilians will be "turned away"
But Andy said his understanding is that any volunteers would be clearly marked as such.
"These are retired people," he said.
"They just happened to still have some of their gear and they're putting it to good use.
"There will be no flags or ranks or squadrons displayed. All we'd be wearing if we're with the Ukrainian army is a yellow strip so we can be identified."
Andy is currently helping to transport extra supplies in Ukraine to other former military British volunteers who arrived earlier.
He admits there are concerns that the conflict could attract "war junkies" or "thrill seekers" and that he does not want to encourage other people to go.
But he said the Ukrainian authorities had been clear that if a civilian turned up without combat experience, medical or mechanical training, they would be turned away.
"They're going out there knowing that possibility that they may not come back," Andy's sister Joanne Shaw, who helped him gather equipment together, said.
Andy left his will with her before he travelled.
"You may think he's slightly crazy," she said, with tears in her eyes.
"But he is very brave and I am very proud of him."