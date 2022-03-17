Covid-19: Three Covid-related deaths and 2,054 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,266.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 2,054 cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, down from 2,391 cases on Wednesday.
Statistics for people in hospital with Covid were not available on Thursday.
But there were 515 people with Covid in hospital in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, up from 506 on Tuesday.
Four Covid patients were in intensive care on Wednesday.
Last updated 17 March at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,743,081 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 1,421,939 people have had their first dose and 1,327,592 have had their second dose, while 20,515 third doses have been administered.
A total of 973,035 booster jabs have been administered as of Thursday.
Last updated 17 March at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
In the most recent statistics, two deaths were recorded on Wednesday 16 March in the Republic of Ireland.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths there since the start of the pandemic is 6,638, as of the latest update on Wednesday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 5,452 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, down from 6,284 on Tuesday.
In addition, 8,644 people registered a positive antigen test.
There are 1,031 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest figures on Thursday.
There are 46 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Thursday, two more than on Wednesday.
Last updated 17 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,817,976 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 3,823,314 people have had their first dose and 3,754,960 have had their second dose, while 239,702 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,868,884 booster jabs had been administered as of Tuesday.
Last updated 15 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland
