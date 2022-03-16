Ukraine: Church leaders in Northern Ireland issue joint call for peace
- Published
The archbishops of Armagh have appealed for an end to the "pointless massacre and pulverising of property, bodies and spirit" in Ukraine.
The senior clergymen said solidarity and welcome should be offered to the Ukrainian people on St Patrick's Day.
Archbishop Eamon Martin and Archbishop John McDowell said they feared the humanitarian crisis would worsen.
"We call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the relentless bombardment," they said in a joint statement.
The leaders of the Catholic Church in Ireland and the Church of Ireland said they were "deeply disturbed and saddened by the terror of war".
"It would be unconscionable for us to celebrate the feast of Saint Patrick this year without offering the solidarity of our prayers, charity and welcome for the people of Ukraine," they said.
They also remembered Ukrainian people living in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and paid tribute to the efforts of all those working to help the people of Ukraine.
The archbishops delivered their joint address on Wednesday at the annual Saint Patrick's lecture and discussion organised by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council in the Market Place Theatre, Armagh.
"The tragedy of what we are witnessing in Ukraine during these days impels us again here in Ireland to work for a genuine human fraternity as the only way to resolve differences and conflicts," they said.
The church leaders added: "What is happening in Europe should help us learn lessons for our own peace process, about the importance of never taking our progress in peace for granted, never giving up on dialogue and the building of bridges and mutual understanding across historical divides."
They called on all Christians of Europe - including Patriarch Kirill and the Russian Orthodox Church - to unite in "daily spiritual and practical efforts in support of a ceasefire, humanitarian outreach and the immediate laying down of weapons".