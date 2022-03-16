Kilroot power station's coal issue 'could see bills rise'
Households have been warned they could face an extra £400 on top of spiralling energy bills if Kilroot power station cannot burn non-Russian coal.
The owners of the County Antrim plant have called on an extension to an operating licence derogation to allow them to source coal outside of Russia.
That derogation to use higher-emission coal has been in place since early 2020 but is due to expire soon.
It was introduced in case the Covid pandemic interrupted supply chains.
Energy firm EPUKI said it wanted that contingency measure to be extended so it can switch supplies away from Russia.
It says that if that does not happen and Russian coal is either banned or becomes difficult to get, it may not be able to operate its coal-burning generators.
That would mean more expensive alternative generation would have to be used.
However there is no imminent risk of that happening.
Kilroot's owners EPUKI said there were significant stock levels of coal on site at present.
"We have contingency plans in place for alternative sources of coal supply," the firm said.
"This plan requires changing EP Kilroot's permit which currently prevents us from using coals from other countries.
"Since the start of the Ukraine crisis, EP Kilroot has chaired a number of roundtable workshops with officials from the Department for Economy, Northern Ireland Environment Agency, the Utility Regulator and System Operator NI (SONI) to urgently address the issues of the current permitting arrangements to enable EP Kilroot to remove its reliance on Russian coal.
"If the permitting arrangements are not changed, we believe there will be significant security of supply risks that SONI will need to manage.
"In addition, we are concerned that Northern Ireland consumers will be exposed to significant additional costs in the region of up to £400 per customer per year, depending on the extent to which the coal units are restricted from running.
''We are hopeful that this permitting issue can be resolved very soon."
The NI Environment Agency, which issues the relevant permit, has been approached for comment.
Kilroot is ultimately majority owned by the Czech billionaire Daniel Kretínský who also owns energy assets across Europe, including four power stations in England.