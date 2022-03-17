St Patrick's Day: Police warning as St Patrick's Day events return
Police have urged people to "act responsibly" as major St Patrick's Day events are held across Northern Ireland for the first time in three years.
Parades and other festivities were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Among the larger events, parades will take place in Downpatrick, County Down, and Armagh, each with special connections to Ireland's patron saint.
Police in Belfast have issued a warning about antisocial behaviour.
The city's council has been hosting a series of events this year from 10-20 March, including a parade to take place on Thursday afternoon.
The Beat Carnival parade begins at Belfast City Hall from 13:00 GMT as it makes its way to Writers' Square.
Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl said the city would "come alive with colour and performances".
However, while encouraging people to enjoy the day, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said "unruly behaviour caused by people who celebrate to excess will not be tolerated".
Ch Insp Gavin Kirkpatrick urged parents and guardians to "talk to their young people about the impact of underage drinking and the danger of getting caught up in the moment".
He also said young people should "stay away from the Holyland" area of south Belfast, explaining it was a residential area and "not a party or nightlife destination".
In previous years, there have been clashes with police and antisocial behaviour in the area, which is home to many students, around St Patrick's Day.
"We are keen to ensure that all young people are aware of the risks associated with criminal and anti-social behaviour, for their safety and future educational and career prospects," Ch Insp Gavin Kirkpatrick said.
He added the warning was also "to protect local residents who are feeling particularly vulnerable" because of the day's events.
'Rebirth and renewal'
In Londonderry, the city's spring carnival festival takes place on Thursday, leaving Bishop Street at 15:00 on its way towards Strand Road.
The theme is based around rebirth and renewal, while other events, including traditional Irish music, will take place in Waterloo Place.
In Downpatrick, where Ireland's saint is believed to have been buried beside the town's cathedral, there will be a concert in St Patrick's Square from midday, featuring the singer Brian Kennedy.
The town's parade leaves Ardglass Road at 13:30 with a host of floats, community groups, sports clubs and a display of vintage cars.
Armagh City, where historians believe St Patrick established a church in 445 AD, has plans for a community parade, leaving the Christian Brothers' School at 14:30.
In Newry, a parade leaves The Albert Basin at 13:00.
Ch Insp Kirkpatrick warned drivers attending St Patrick's Day events to leave their car at home if they intend to drink alcohol.
"We want everyone to have an enjoyable, peaceful and crime free day," he said.
The St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin also returns on Thursday after a break because of the pandemic.
Its parade leaves Parnell Road at midday and will cross O'Connell Bridge on its way to a finish in Kevin Street.
A special St Patrick's Day video greeting from Ireland to the world, with Paul Brady's iconic The Island song, has been published to mark Ireland's solidarity and support with the people of Ukraine.
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister), Micheál Martin, is currently in Washington, but on Wednesday night tested positive for Covid-19.
Northern Ireland ministers Conor Murphy and Gordon Lyons are also there, as is former deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader Colum Eastwood are also in Washington.
The programme will include the traditional Northern Ireland Bureau breakfast on St Patrick's Day.
Mr Martin will now no longer attend the traditional shamrock handover with US President Joe Biden in the Oval office later, but may do so virtually.