P&O Ferries: No ships at Larne Port for week
It will be another week before P&O ships can operate from Larne Port after the ferry company sacked 800 staff, a Stormont minister has said.
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons was speaking as it emerged some crew are refusing to leave their ships.
Private security officers have been sent onto a ship docked at Larne Harbour in County Antrim, to remove staff, the BBC understands.
P&O said it would "not be a viable business" without the changes.
The union RMT said they had advised staff to remain at their posts.
"This decision will have an impact on the wider Northern Irish economy," Mr Lyons said.
"The company have informed us that it will be another week before ships can operate from Larne Port.
"Whilst customers have been directed to Belfast Port in the short term, they will not have the capacity to ramp up operations in a sufficient manner to accommodate demand.
"With over half of all our freight moving through Larne Port, this announcement will also cause supply problems for companies and supermarkets in Northern Ireland, as well as those firms based here who sell to GB."
'No redundancies in Larne'
Mr Lyons, is a DUP assembly member for the east Antrim constituency in which Larne is located.
He said the chief executive of P&O had assured him "that there will be no redundancies in the Port of Larne and that the company will be making an investment in the future to enhance the attractiveness of the port".
"Whilst this is welcome, it does not make today's announcement and the manner in which it was done any more acceptable."
The RMT union said staff on board in Larne had been told to clear their lockers and leave.
An RMT spokesman said it was an "absolutely disgraceful way to treat loyal P&O staff who have worked through the pandemic".
P&O services scheduled included three between Liverpool and Dublin and seven between Larne and Cairnryan in Dumfries and Galloway.
Earlier, P&O said its survival was dependent on "making swift and significant changes now".
The ferry firm said the "tough decision" was made to secure the future of the business.
RMT said crew members were being replaced with foreign labour.
It said it has instructed members to stay on board their vessels once they have docked or risk being "locked out" of their jobs.
'Bitter pill to swallow'
One man who spoke to the BBC said he had been working with P&O since 2013 and said he "didn't think [he] was going to be hit with redundancy today".
"We got basically calls that there was a company representative coming," he said.
"And security came on and made sure that we got off the ship.
"We went through a lot over the last two years with the pandemic and all that kind of stuff, but didn't think it would end like this."
Other workers who were told they had lost their jobs called the move "disgusting", while one said if they had been told what was happening, "it wouldn't have been such a bitter pill to swallow".
P&O has said that its services will not operate for the "next few days", with passengers told to use other companies.
"In its current state, P&O Ferries is not a viable business," it said.
"We have made a £100m loss year on year, which has been covered by our parent DP World.
"This is not sustainable. Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries."
East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson, Mr Lyons' DUP colleague, said he had spoken to P&O's chief executive regarding the decisions it had "made in respect of their shipping operations in Larne and throughout the UK".