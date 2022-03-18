St Patrick's Day: 1,600 units of alcohol and seven arrests made in Belfast
Police seized 1,600 units of alcohol across various locations in Belfast over the course of St Patrick's Day.
Seven arrests were made in and around the city centre and Holyland areas on the day and on Friday morning.
However, while trouble has flared in recent years, police said events had generally passed off peacefully.
Ch Insp Gavin Kirkpatrick said most people celebrated in a "good-natured fashion" but some "did not heed our message to act and drink responsibly".
"The majority of those arrested were under the influence of alcohol," he said.
The arrests were for a range of public order offences such as disorderly behaviour and assault, including assaults on police.
There was also one Community Resolution Notice (CRN) issued, one Penalty Notice for Disorder (PND) and three people reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
Ch Insp Kirkpatrick said a proactive and visible policing operation with partner organisations was in place throughout the day.
"We will continue to work our colleagues from Belfast City Council, Queen's University Belfast and the University of Ulster, the Belfast Met, with additional resources dedicated to the Holyland during the coming days," he said.
He reiterated earlier messages, that the Holyland was a residential area, "not a party or nightlife destination".
"Once again, we have seen how overindulgence in alcohol has led some people to act in a way they would never do when sober," he said.
"This can lead to assaults, damage to property, annoyance to others and ultimately, arrest. This behaviour will not be tolerated," he added.
St Patrick's parades and other festivities were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Events returned across the globe and about 400,000 people attended the parade in Dublin.
Major events also took place in cities such as New York and Washington.
In Northern Ireland, there were St Patrick's Day parades in Belfast, Londonderry, Downpatrick, County Down, and Armagh.
Belfast City Council has been hosting a series of events this year from 10-20 March, including the Beat Carnival Parade which passed through the city centre on Thursday.
'Family-focused atmosphere'
Derry City and Strabane Area Commander, Ch Supt Ryan Henderson, said there were no arrests directly linked to St Patrick's Day events in Derry or in Strabane.
"Our officers were visible to people participating in events, and to those who had come to enjoy the festivities," he said.
"I was out and about in the afternoon and witnessed a family-focused atmosphere that brought thousands of people together to celebrate a number of St Patrick's Day events in a good natured and respectful fashion," he added.
"It was clear from the atmosphere among those enjoying the events the hard work and months of planning had paid off and we, as a Police Service, were delighted to play our part," he said.